Utkarsh SFB posts over 16% YoY rise in loan book in Q3; total deposits at Rs 20,172 crore

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has reported 16.2% rise in gross loan portfolio to Rs 19,057 crore as on 31 December 2024 as compared with Rs 16,407 crore as on 31 December 2023.

On a sequential basis, the banks loan book has de-grown by 0.2%. Gross loan portfolio as on 30 September 2024 stood at Rs 19,101 crore.

Total deposits of the bank added up to Rs 20,172 crore as on 31 December 2024, up 33.5% YoY and up 3.5% QoQ.

Retail term deposits and bulk term deposits aggregated to Rs 10,163 crore (up 40.6% YoY) and Rs 6,036 crore (up 24% YoY), respectively.

CASA ratio was at 19.7% as on 31 December 2024 as against 20% as on 31 December 2023 and 19.6% as on 30 September 2024.

Collection efficiency (excluding pre-payments, including NPA portfolio) for the banks micro banking loan portfolio for Q3 FY25 was 87.7%.

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 184% as on 31 December 2024.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a focus on providing financial services to the underserved and unserved sections. The bank's microfinance lending activities are primarily focused in rural and semi-urban locations of the country while its other services are spread across the country.

The bank's standalone net profit tumbled 55.08% to Rs 51.39 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 114.42 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. However, the banks total income jumped 26.47% YoY to Rs 1,089.54 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip declined 3.33% to currently trade at Rs 33 on the BSE.

