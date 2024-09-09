Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Morepen Laboratories Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd, AGI Greenpac Ltd and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2024.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd soared 7.18% to Rs 1020.25 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 72950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27440 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd surged 6.90% to Rs 95.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

La Opala RG Ltd spiked 5.76% to Rs 359.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 79605 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11043 shares in the past one month.

AGI Greenpac Ltd gained 5.33% to Rs 947.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33424 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24883 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd exploded 4.97% to Rs 822.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29691 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5923 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

