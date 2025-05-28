Julien Agro Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 223.16% to Rs 51.35 crore

Net loss of Julien Agro Infratech reported to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 223.16% to Rs 51.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1760.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 465.29% to Rs 120.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

