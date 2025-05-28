ARC Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 66.36% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net loss of ARC Finance reported to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 66.36% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1125.93% to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.53% to Rs 2.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.732.172.543.08-613.706.91290.9421.43-4.490.125.700.57-4.620.095.420.37-3.460.073.310.27

