Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 63.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital declined 63.16% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.81% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.20% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

