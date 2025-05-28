Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 63.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 63.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital declined 63.16% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.81% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.20% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.180.15 20 1.031.64 -37 OPM %77.7880.00 -83.5092.07 - PBDT0.090.24 -63 0.981.75 -44 PBT0.090.24 -63 0.971.74 -44 NP0.070.19 -63 0.841.55 -46

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

