Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has acquired land in Bibvewadi, Pune, with an area of ~11,500 Sq. Meter, on a leased basis. The period for lease is 10 years with an annual lease rental of Rs.9.27 crore. Further, the company will have the option to purchase the land after three years. The land is leased for setting up a hospital.

