Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 1.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals declined 1.42% to Rs 43.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 347.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 288.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.347.63288.5822.4722.6382.7471.1461.5360.1443.8444.47

