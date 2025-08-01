Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 9.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 18035.07 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company rose 9.16% to Rs 1059.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 970.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 18035.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17293.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18035.0717293.6219.7717.702780.372463.231619.461490.341059.86970.91

