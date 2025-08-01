Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 85.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.96% to Rs 789.77 crore

Net profit of Sangam (India) declined 85.08% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 789.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 693.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.789.77693.057.309.7140.0749.244.1921.242.1314.28

