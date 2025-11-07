Jupiter Life Line Hospitals standalone net profit rises 8.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.82% to Rs 315.82 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals rose 8.55% to Rs 54.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.82% to Rs 315.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 275.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

