Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 0.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings declined 0.54% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.42% to Rs 594.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 622.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.594.57622.079.277.3452.2447.9919.7620.4314.6314.71

