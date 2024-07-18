Just Dial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Esab India Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and India Cements Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 July 2024. Esab India Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and India Cements Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Just Dial Ltd soared 18.14% to Rs 1223 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19413 shares in the past one month.

Esab India Ltd surged 8.87% to Rs 6880.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4857 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 645 shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd spiked 6.44% to Rs 86.57. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd jumped 5.95% to Rs 2304.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20518 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15099 shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd rose 5.29% to Rs 340.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News