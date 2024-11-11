Justice Sanjiv Khanna Sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was officially sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India today. The oath of office was administered by President Droupadi Murmu during a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning.

Justice Khanna takes over from Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, who concluded his term yesterday. He will serve a six-month tenure as the Chief Justice of India and is expected to retire on May 13, 2025.

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Sanjiv Khanna began his legal career after enrolling with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983. He initially practiced in the District Courts at the Tis Hazari complex in Delhi, before advancing to the Delhi High Court and various tribunals. Appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005, he was made a permanent judge in 2006.

Elevated to the Supreme Court in January 2019, Justice Khanna has played a pivotal role in several landmark Supreme Court judgments. Notably, he contributed to upholding the abrogation of Article 370, the dismantling of the Electoral Bonds scheme, and affirming the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News