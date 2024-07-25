Jyothy Labs surges as PAT climbs to Rs 102 crore in Q1

Jyothy Labs jumped 6.47% to Rs 540.80 after the household products maker reported 5.65% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 101.73 crore on 7.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 741.81 crore in Q1 FY25 over in Q1 FY24. Profit before tax grew 9.14% year on year (YoY) to Rs 132.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During the quarter, operating EBITDA rose 13.71% to Rs 133.5 crore from Rs 117.4 crore in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 18% in Q1 FY25 as against 17.1% in Q1 FY24.

The companys fabric care sales increased by 8.8% in Q1 FY25 as compared with same period last year. Despite of intense competition, fabric care portfolio recorded higher growth due to expanded distribution, ground level activities and product differentiation. The company continued to witness consistent growth in post wash brands and main wash detergents have shown accelerated growth across channels.

The dishwashing sales grew by 7.1% YoY for Q1 FY25. The firm said that they have aggressively investment in outdoor media and out of home apart for the brands Exo & Pril from conventional medium which has boosted their growth and has become a preferred choice among consumers in the utensils cleaning category.

The personal care sales increased 10.9% YoY in Q1 FY25 as compared with same period last year. Its Neem based Margo soap continues to be consumer preference for its authenticity.

The household insecticides sales rose by 2% for Q1 FY25. The rise is due to extreme summer in North and East of India.

M R Jyothy, managing director of Jyothy Labs, said, Our operating performance has been encouraging. We are focused on deepening our consumer connect to reach out effectively to the last mile of our country, with our wide and differentiated product portfolio.

In addition to direct distribution expansion and manufacturing capacity augmentation, we continue to boost our A&P spends to enhance brand visibility. At Jyothy labs, we have been delivering better than industry growth and aim to deliver consistent growth for our shareholders with expanding profitability metrices.

Jyothy Labs is a multi brand FMCG company, involved in the manufacturing and marketing of products in fabric care, dishwash, mosquito repellent and personal care.

