Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 14.63% to Rs 29172.97 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank rose 8.79% to Rs 4067.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3738.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.63% to Rs 29172.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25450.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income29172.9725450.79 15 OPM %58.8356.82 -PBDT5422.034932.89 10 PBT5422.034932.89 10 NP4067.513738.93 9

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

