Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Canara Bank rose 8.79% to Rs 4067.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3738.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.63% to Rs 29172.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25450.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

