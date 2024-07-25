Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 11.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales rise 16.45% to Rs 2070.51 crore

Net profit of L T Foods rose 11.44% to Rs 153.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 2070.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1778.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2070.511778.08 16 OPM %11.6312.02 -PBDT250.21216.79 15 PBT208.25181.23 15 NP153.17137.44 11

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

