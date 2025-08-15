Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 132.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.68% to Rs 69.11 crore

Net profit of Jyoti rose 132.43% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.68% to Rs 69.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

