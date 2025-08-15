Khazanchi Jewellers standalone net profit rises 64.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.95% to Rs 403.75 crore

Net profit of Khazanchi Jewellers rose 64.67% to Rs 15.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 403.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 381.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.403.75381.075.223.5020.2412.6120.2012.5015.159.20

