Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / States' total outstanding liabilities decline in recent year but still remain above pre-pandemic level

States' total outstanding liabilities decline in recent year but still remain above pre-pandemic level

Image
Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the Report "State Finances: A Study of Budgets of 2024-25". The theme of this year's Report is "Fiscal Reforms by States" yesterday, offering a comprehensive assessment of the finances of State governments for 2024-25 against the backdrop of actual and revised/provisional accounts for 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively. State governments contained their consolidated gross fiscal deficit (GFD) within 3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and their revenue deficit at 0.2 per cent of GDP during 2022-23 and 2023-24. In 2024-25, States have budgeted a GFD of 3.2 per cent of GDP.

The improvement in the quality of expenditure was sustained, with capital expenditure rising from 2.4 per cent of GDP in 2021-22 to 2.8 per cent in 2023-24 and budgeted at 3.1 per cent of GDP in 2024-25. States' total outstanding liabilities declined from 31.0 per cent of GDP at end-March 2021 to 28.5 per cent at end-March 2024 but remain above the pre-pandemic level (25.3 per cent at end-March 2019). State-specific Fiscal Responsibility Legislations (FRLs) along with tax and expenditure reforms have strengthened their finances over the past two decades, the RBI noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India well on its way to have the 2nd largest metro network globally

General Insurance Corporation of India leads gainers in 'A' group

Tolins Tyres appoints Sojan C S as CFO

Mankind Pharma raises nearly Rs 3,000 crore from eligible institutional buyers via QIP issue

ITCONS E-Solutions bags order worth Rs 3.61-cr to provide manpower services

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story