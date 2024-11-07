Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit declines 36.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit declines 36.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 31.95% to Rs 107.49 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Structures declined 36.96% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.95% to Rs 107.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales107.4981.46 32 OPM %6.4212.63 -PBDT8.6712.87 -33 PBT6.7011.20 -40 NP7.0611.20 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nifty bias shifts to 'Buy on Dips', max pain seen at 24,400; shows F&O data

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 pts higher at 80,550 in pre-open; Nifty ahead at 24,500

LIVE: MVA makes 5 promises, to give women Rs 3K per mth, waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 5 L

Germany's Scholz fires his finance minister amid coalition's collapse

He was pretty tough on China: Ex-diplomat Navtej Sarna on Trump's return

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story