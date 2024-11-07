Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit declines 36.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.95% to Rs 107.49 croreNet profit of Jyoti Structures declined 36.96% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.95% to Rs 107.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales107.4981.46 32 OPM %6.4212.63 -PBDT8.6712.87 -33 PBT6.7011.20 -40 NP7.0611.20 -37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News