Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit declines 36.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.95% to Rs 107.49 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Structures declined 36.96% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.95% to Rs 107.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.107.4981.466.4212.638.6712.876.7011.207.0611.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News