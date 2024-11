Delta Corp consolidated net profit declines 61.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.13% to Rs 187.65 crore

Net profit of Delta Corp declined 61.15% to Rs 26.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 28.13% to Rs 187.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 261.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

