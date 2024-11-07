Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 32.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 13.27% to Rs 228.78 crore

Net profit of India Pesticides rose 32.87% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.27% to Rs 228.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 201.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales228.78201.97 13 OPM %14.6613.35 -PBDT38.0730.21 26 PBT33.6026.52 27 NP25.9119.50 33

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

