India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 32.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.27% to Rs 228.78 croreNet profit of India Pesticides rose 32.87% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.27% to Rs 228.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 201.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales228.78201.97 13 OPM %14.6613.35 -PBDT38.0730.21 26 PBT33.6026.52 27 NP25.9119.50 33
