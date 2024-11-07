India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 32.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.27% to Rs 228.78 crore

Net profit of India Pesticides rose 32.87% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.27% to Rs 228.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 201.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.228.78201.9714.6613.3538.0730.2133.6026.5225.9119.50

