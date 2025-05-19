K E C International Ltd Spurts 3.9%

K E C International Ltd has added 17% over last one month compared to 5.28% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 4.69% rise in the SENSEX

K E C International Ltd rose 3.9% today to trade at Rs 831.95. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is up 0.91% to quote at 605.98. The index is up 5.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd increased 3.65% and Ircon International Ltd added 2.94% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went down 2.25 % over last one year compared to the 11.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

K E C International Ltd has added 17% over last one month compared to 5.28% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 4.69% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23059 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 66867 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1312 on 04 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 605.05 on 07 Apr 2025.

