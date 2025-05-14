K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 83.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 93.57% to Rs 401.20 crore

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 83.90% to Rs 45.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 93.57% to Rs 401.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 207.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.75% to Rs 115.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 98.49% to Rs 938.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 472.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

