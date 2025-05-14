Dalmia Bharat Sugar spurts after robust Q4 outcome

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries surged 7.57% to Rs 444.95 after the company's net profit surged 126% to Rs 206 crore on 36% increase in revenue fropm operations to Rs 1,018 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Operating EBITDA jumped 64% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 194 crore in Q4FY25. The EBITDA margin improved to 19% in Q4 FY25, compared to 16% in Q4 FY24. Profit before tax rose 51% YoY to Rs 161 crore in Q4FY25.

"Q4FY25 was a landmark quarter for the company, marked by strong financial performance, including the highest-ever EBITDA and PAT. This was driven by record-high average sales realizations and strong revenue from operations," the firm said.

The company reported sugar sales of 1.5 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) for the quarter, with exports accounting for 0.1 LMT, or roughly 9% of the total volume. A favorable market environment helped the company achieve an average Net Sales Realisation (NSR) of Rs 38.90 per kg, marking a 5% year-on-year increase.

Meanwhile, sugar diversion toward ethanol production via the B-heavy molasses and juice route continued without restrictions. As a result, the company's cane distillery exceeded expectations, clocking a 31% jump in volumes year-on-year, 3.4 crore litres in Q4 FY25 compared to 2.6 crore litres in Q4 FY24.

For the full year, net profit rose 42% to Rs 387 crore on 29% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,746 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. Operating EBITDA rose 14% YoY to Rs 469 crore in FY25. The EBITDA margin reduced to 13% in FY25, compared to 14% in FY24. PBT fell 4% YoY to Rs 350 crore in FY25.

The company announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2025.

Pankaj Rastogi, whole-time director & CEO of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries remarked that, "Despite pressure on cane yield and sugar content %, we were able to achieve remarkable volume growth." He added that "Cane distillery profitability continues to face headwinds due to no price increase for BH and Juice based Ethanol." He concluded by reaffirming the company's dedication to sustainable value creation, stating: "We are putting significant focus on digitalization & automation, and simplifying processes by leveraging next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence."

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is one of Indias leading sugar producers with a crushing capacity of 43,200 Tonnes of Cane per Day (TCD). It is a fully integrated player with co-generation power (126 MW), an 850 Kilo Litres Per Day (KLPD) ethanol distillery, and raw sugar refining capabilities.

