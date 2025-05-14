Metropolis Healthcare slides as Q4 PAT fall 20% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Metropolis Healthcare shares fell 4.42% to Rs 1,626.55 after the company reported a 19.96% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.14 crore for Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 36.41 crore in Q4 FY24.

Despite the dip in profit, revenue from operations rose 4.31% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 345.29 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax fell 28.67% to Rs 36.04 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 50.53 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA increased by 5% YoY to Rs 84 crore, compared to Rs 80 crore in Q4 FY24. However, the EBITDA margin declined to 24.3% in Q4 FY25 from 25.5% in the same quarter last year.

The company continued to achieve growth in both patient and test volumes, while strategically reducing its exposure to the low-margin institutional business. Strong B2C growth was driven by infrastructure expansion and a greater focus on wellness services. The B2B segment posted double-digit growth, supported by enhancements in service quality and partner engagement.

The TruHealth and Specialty segments emerged as the fastest-growing areas, aligning with the companys strategic focus. TruHealth revenues rose 20% YoY and contributed 19% to total revenues in Q4 FY25. B2C revenue for the quarter grew 14% YoY, with Maharashtra registering a notable 19% YoY increase in this segment. The specialty diagnostics segment posted 11% YoY growth.

For FY25, patient volume increased by 6% YoY, while test volume rose by 7%. Revenue per patient also saw robust 6% YoY growth, supported by scientific upselling and micro-market pricing strategies. B2C revenues grew 17% YoY in FY25 and 14% YoY in Q4 FY25, reflecting the companys investments in consumer experience and network expansion. B2B revenue increased 12% YoY in FY25 and 10% YoY in Q4 FY25, driven by enhanced service quality and partner engagement.

TruHealth revenues grew 24% YoY in FY25, with a strong Q4 contribution of 19% to total revenue. The specialty diagnostics segment maintained momentum with 13% YoY growth in FY25. Revenue growth from Tier III cities stood at 18% in FY25. The company expanded its reach to over 750 towns, adding 29 new labs and 400 centers during the year, thereby strengthening last-mile access.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 13.41% to Rs 144.97 crore, on a 10.22% increase in revenue to Rs 1,331.20 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Ameera Shah, executive chairperson & whole-time director, Metropolis Healthcare, said, Over the past four years, Metropolis has built a resilient, future-ready organization through strategic investments in laboratories, network expansion, brand, technology, and talent. Despite a challenging environment, we have strengthened our scientific leadership, enhanced customer engagement, and driving operational excellence. We are confident that our recent acquisitions Core Diagnostics, Scientific Pathology, and Dr. Ahujas Pathology & Imaging Centre will generate strong returns and fuel the next phase of growth.

These acquisitions reinforce our leadership in specialty testing, expand our B2C footprint, and strengthen our regional presence in North India. With a robust foundation, a differentiated portfolio in high-growth segments, and a deeper penetration across key regions, Metropolis is well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive long-term stakeholder value."

Surendran Chemmenkotil, chief executive officer, Metropolis Healthcare, said, FY25 has been a pivotal year in our journey toward becoming a more consumer-centric and digitally enabled diagnostics brand. Our growth was fuelled by rising demand for preventive and specialized testing, enabled by focused execution, stronger clinician engagement, and meaningful innovation. We introduced industry-first cancer screening panels and tools, along with AI-powered diagnostics to enhance accuracy and enable early detection. Our proprietary engine, MetAdvisor, uses historical data to deliver personalized, science-led test recommendationsboosting TruHealth performance.

As we look ahead, our focus is on strengthening our presence in key cities, expanding digital access, and advancing evidence-based preventive care. With science at the heart of our efforts, we aim to make quality diagnostics more accessible, reliable, and impactful for the communities we serve.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the re-appointment of Ameera Shah as chairperson and whole-time director of the company for a term of five consecutive years, commencing from 18 March 2026 to 17 March 2031 (both days inclusive), subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Further, the board has also approved the appointment of Surendran Chemmenkotil, currently serving as chief executive officer, as an additional director designated as managing director of the company for a term of three consecutive years, commencing from 01 June 2025 to 31 May 2028, subject to shareholder approval. Furthermore, Surendran Chemmenkotil will step down from his position as chief executive officer with effect from the close of business hours on 31 May 2025.

Metropolis Healthcare is a diagnostics company with a presence in 22 states, 3 Union Territories, and over 700 towns in India, supported by a robust network of more than 200 laboratories, 4,400 patient service centers, and over 10,000 touchpoints. It offers a comprehensive range of more than 4,000 tests and profiles, including advanced tests for diagnosing cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and various genetic abnormalities.

