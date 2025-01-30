Nifty scales above 23,250; realty shares extent gains for 3rd day

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty climbed above the 23,250 mark. Realty shares witnessed buying demand for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 282.89 points or 0.37% to 76,815.85. The Nifty 50 index added 131.75 points or 0.57% to 23,294.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.63% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 1.16%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,632 shares rose and 880 shares fell. A total of 154 shares were unchanged.

Larsen & Toubro (up 1.30%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.22%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 1.12%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.30%), Shree Cement (up 2.70%), GAIL (India) (up 2.48%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.67%), PB Fintech (up 0.39%), Bharat Electronics (up 1.68%), Biocon (up 0.96%), CARE Ratings (up 0.05%), Coromandel International (up 2.66%), Dabur India (up 0.74%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.43%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 2.50%), Navin Fluorine International (up 1.64%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.55%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.68%), Voltamp Transformers (up 2%), and Waaree Energies (up 1.96%) will declare their results later today.

The Nifty Realty index advanced 2.56% to 910.70. The index rallied 7.83% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Brigade Enterprises (up 3.31%), Macrotech Developers (up 2.93%), Godrej Properties (up 2.91%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.77%), DLF (up 2.42%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.32%), Sobha (up 2.17%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.04%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 1.81%) and Raymond (up 1.26%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bajaj Finance advanced 2.74% after the NBFCs consolidated net profit jumped 16.69% to Rs 4,246.54 crore on 27.46% rise in total income to Rs 1,8058.32 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Voltas slipped 11.94%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 131 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with a net loss of Rs 28 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.Total income rose by 18% YoY to Rs 3,164 crore during the quarter.

Aarti Drugs added 1.72% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 1% to Rs 37.1 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 36.7 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 8.2% YoY to Rs 557 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

