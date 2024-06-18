Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla to invest additional EUR 3 million in Ethris GmbH

Cipla to invest additional EUR 3 million in Ethris GmbH

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Cipla today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary in United Kingdom, Cipla (EU) (hereinafter together referred as Cipla) will invest an additional EUR 3 million in Ethris GmbH (Ethris), a global leader in delivering mRNAs directly to the respiratory system. This additional investment through a convertible loan will accelerate Cipla's participation in the mRNA space.

Cipla had earlier invested EUR 15 million in Ethris in 2022. This additional investment reaffirms Cipla's confidence in Ethris's proprietary mRNA platform and its potential for patients in emerging markets. Together, Cipla and Ethris are working towards a long-term strategic partnership to fast-track innovative mRNA-based treatments.

During the COVID19 pandemic, mRNA vaccines gained importance due to the first regulatory approvals for SARS-CoV-2. mRNA-based medicines have a huge potential in several indications as infectious disease vaccines, therapeutic cancer vaccines, and protein replacement therapies

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

