Royal Orchid Hotels opens its 4th property - Regenta Inn, Gurugram

Royal Orchid Hotels announced the inauguration of its fourth hotel in the National Capital Region and the second in Gurugram - Regenta Inn, Gurugram - thereby asserting its presence in key gateways of the country, this time around, the national capital. Conveniently located near Medanta - The Medicity in Gurugram, this hotel makes it a convenient option for people from across the country traveling for medical tourism, assuring them of convenience and peace of mind as they attend to the health of their dear ones.

