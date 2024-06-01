Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaizen Agro Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 42.92% to Rs 16.05 crore

Net profit of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.92% to Rs 16.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.36% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.57% to Rs 32.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.0511.23 43 32.5122.18 47 OPM %1.001.60 -0.492.52 - PBDT0.160.18 -11 0.160.56 -71 PBT0.140.18 -22 0.140.56 -75 NP0.110.01 1000 0.100.39 -74

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

