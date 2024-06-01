Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kuwer Industries standalone net profit declines 25.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Kuwer Industries standalone net profit declines 25.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.49% to Rs 13.22 crore

Net profit of Kuwer Industries declined 25.44% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.49% to Rs 13.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.17% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.01% to Rs 58.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.2215.46 -14 58.9166.95 -12 OPM %32.2224.13 -7.716.35 - PBDT2.603.34 -22 2.042.31 -12 PBT2.082.81 -26 00.15 -100 NP2.112.83 -25 0.110.24 -54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kuwer Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Japan Nikkei extends gain to third day

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 69.47 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Photoquip India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kimia Biosciences reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dion Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

CLC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Procal Electronics India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 34.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story