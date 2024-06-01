Kuwer Industries standalone net profit declines 25.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.49% to Rs 13.22 crore

Net profit of Kuwer Industries declined 25.44% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.49% to Rs 13.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.17% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.01% to Rs 58.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

