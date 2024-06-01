Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dion Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dion Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 40.44% to Rs 3.16 crore

Net profit of Dion Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.44% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 10.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.162.25 40 10.429.48 10 OPM %13.29-55.56 --13.44-29.01 - PBDT0.47-1.18 LP -0.930.01 PL PBT0.40-1.25 LP -1.21-0.27 -348 NP0.40-1.25 LP -1.21-0.27 -348

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

