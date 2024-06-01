Kimia Biosciences reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.72% to Rs 30.30 crore

Net profit of Kimia Biosciences reported to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.72% to Rs 30.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.39% to Rs 104.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 128.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

30.3022.66104.88128.5213.76-23.65-0.47-3.873.13-6.26-3.90-8.012.31-7.13-7.19-11.341.80-6.17-5.31-9.35

