Kalpataru Projects International secures orders worth Rs 2,003 cr

Kalpataru Projects International along with its international subsidiaries have secured new orders / notification of awards of approx. Rs 2,003 crore.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows: h

Orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India h Orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in India and overseas market

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, We are pleased with the continuous order inflows in the T&D and B&F businesses. The orders in the B&F business have strengthen our portfolio in the residential and hospital projects and further improved our leadership in the B&F market in India . Additionally, the new orders in the T&D business reflects our expanding footprint in the India and overseas T&D market. With these order wins, our YTD order intake stands around ₹ 17,000 Crores, providing good visibility for growth in the coming quarters.