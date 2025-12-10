Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty edge higher in early trade; media shares advance

Sensex, Nifty edge higher in early trade; media shares advance

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The domestic equity indices trade with minor gains in early trade, amid weak global cues and persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). The Nifty traded above the 25,850 mark. Media, realty and metal shares advanced while consumer durables, pharma and PSU bank shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 125.41 points or 0.15% to 84,791.69. The Nifty 50 index rose 55.10 points or 0.21% to 25,897.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.17%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 726 shares rose and 1,107 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,760.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,224.89 crore in the Indian equity market on 9 December 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Grasim Industries rose 0.91%. The company announced that it has approved a proposal for infusion of funds into its subsidiary, Aditya Birla Renewables, via a preferential issue of up to Rs 500 crore. Additionally, Global Infrastructure Partners (part of BlackRock) will invest up to Rs 3,000 crore in Aditya Birla Renewables.

AU Small Finance Bank added 2.28% after the company announced that it has received approval from the Ministry of Finance to increase its FDI limit to 74%, up from 49%.

GPT Infraprojects surged 8.63% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 199 crore from the North Eastern Railway in Gorakhpur for the construction of a bridge substructure.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper jumped 0.78% to 6.618 compared with previous session close of 6.618.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.9750 compared with its close of 89.8750 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement rose 0.15% to Rs 130,296.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 99.23.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.10% to 4.185.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement rose 10 cents or 0.16% to $62.04 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as investors parsed China's inflation data and awaited the Federal Reserves interest rate decision.

China's consumer prices edged up 0.7% from a year earlier, its highest level since February last year. The increase followed a 0.2% rise in October. Factory-gate prices fell 2.2% in November from a year earlier. That was compared with a 2.1% fall in October.

Traders are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's closely watched interest rate announcement on Wednesday stateside, the final one of the year. Markets largely expect the Fed to trim its benchmark overnight lending rate by another 0.25%, matching the cuts made in September and October.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 closed relatively unchanged. The broad market index traded around the flatline, slipping just 0.09% to close at 6,840.51, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.13% to end the day at 23,576.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179.03 points, or 0.38%, to finish at 47,560.29. The 30-stock index was dragged down by a decline in JPMorgan shares on higher-than-expected 2026 expense projections.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

