Kalyan Jewellers rises as PAT jump 36% YoY to Rs 188 crore in Q4 FY25

Kalyan Jewellers India rose 1.12% to Rs 517.05 after the company's consolidated net profit rallied 36.45% to Rs 187.61 crore, driven by a 36.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,181.53 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 250.61 crore, up 36.52% from the same period last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 35% to Rs 399.4 crore. The EBITDA margin remained flat at 6.5% compared with the year-ago period.

The companys India operations reported a PAT of Rs 185.4 crore, reflecting a 41% growth from Rs 131.3 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from Middle East operations rose over 26% YoY to Rs 784.5 crore, compared with Rs 622.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The e-commerce subsidiary, Candere, reported revenue of Rs 28 crore and a net loss of Rs 12 crore for the March 2025 quarter.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers India, stated, We had an excellent start to the current financial year despite continuing volatility in gold prices, carrying forward the momentum in business from the previous financial year. We witnessed robust growth in our Akshaya Tritiya sale this year, and we continue to see encouraging momentum in consumer demand, especially around wedding purchases during the current quarter.

Meanwhile, the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended 2025, subject to the approval of the members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the company.

Headquartered in Kerala, Kalyan Jewellers is one of the largest jewelry retailers in India with a presence in the Middle East.

