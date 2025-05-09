L&T jumps after strong Q4 numbers

Larsen & Toubro jumped 3.89% to Rs 3449.90 after the company reported a consolidated profit after tax at Rs 5,497 crore in Q4 March 2025, a growth of 25% on year-on-year basis.

In Q4 March 2025, the consolidated revenues were at Rs 74,392 crore, a y-o-y growth of 11%. The share of international revenues during the quarter was 49% as against 45% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITDA rose 13% y-o-y to Rs 8,203 crore in Q4 March 2025.

The order inflow for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 stood at Rs 89,613 crore, registering a strong growth of 24% y-o-y. International orders at Rs 62,739 crore during the quarter constituted 70% of the total.

The consolidated order book of the group as on 31 March 2025, is at Rs 579,137 crore, registering a growth of 22% over March 2024, with the share of international orders at a healthy 46%.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 34 per equity share, for the approval of shareholders.

The company achieved consolidated revenues of Rs 255,734 crore for the year ended March 2025, a y-o-y growth of 16% mainly on the back of large order book and ramp up in execution momentum across Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) businesses.

International revenues during the year at Rs 127,566 crore constituted 50% of the total revenues, reflecting improved execution in international P&M portfolio.

The company for the year ended March 2025, posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 15,037 crore, a growth of 15% compared to the previous year. The PAT includes an exceptional gain (net of tax) of Rs 475 crore, attributable to the partial reversal of an earlier impairment provision for funded resources in the erstwhile L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forgings (LTSSHF) joint venture.

The infrastructure projects segment secured order inflow of Rs 173,226 crore, during the year ended March 2025, registering a growth of 21% on y-o-y basis. The segment order book stood at Rs 357,053 crore as on March 2025, with the share of international orders at 39%.

The energy projects segment secured orders valued at Rs 87,569 crore during the year ended March 2025 registering a robust growth of 19% on y-o-y basis aided by receipt of orders in both CarbonLite Solutions and Hydrocarbon businesses respectively. International order inflow constituted 60% of the total order inflow during the year. The segment order book was at Rs 165,754 crore as on March 31, 2025, with the international order book constituting 73%.

In its outlook, L&T said it will focus on timely execution of its large order book, preservation of liquidity and optimum use of capital and other resources while remaining cautiously optimistic on the emerging new opportunities. The company will pursue its stated objective of enhancing returns to its shareholders on a sustained basis.

Larsen & Toubro is a Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

