Union Bank of India gains as PAT jump 51% YoY to Rs 4,985 crore in Q4 FY25

Union Bank of India added 3.94% to Rs 119.10 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 50.58% to Rs 4,984.92 crore on a 7.07% increase in total income to Rs 33,254.31 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, standalone net profit increased 8.28%, while total income grew 5.99% in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) rose 2.96% QoQ to Rs 9,514 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 9,240 crore in Q3 FY25. However, net interest margin (NIM) slightly declined to 2.87% from 2.91% in the previous quarter.

Operating profit improved 2.78% QoQ to ₹7,700 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 7,492 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total provisions stood at Rs 2,715 crore in Q4 FY25, down 5.99% QoQ.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at ₹35,350 crore as of 31 March 2025, down from ₹43,098 crore a year earlier. The gross NPA ratio reduced by 116 basis points (bps) YoY to 3.60%, while the net NPA ratio declined by 40 bps YoY to 0.63%.

Total business grew 7.82% YoY, with gross advances rising 8.62% and total deposits increasing 7.22%. As of 31 March 2025, total business reached Rs 22,92,644 crore.

Also Read

Return on assets (ROA) improved to 1.35% in Q4 FY25, up from 0.97% in Q4 FY24. Return on equity (ROE) increased to 19.07% in Q4 FY25.

The capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) improved to 18.02% as of 31 March 2025, from 16.97% a year earlier. The common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio also rose to 14.98% from 13.65% over the same period.

The banks RAM (Retail, Agriculture, and MSME) segment grew 10.17% YoY. Within this, retail advances surged 22.14%, agricultural advances rose 12.50%, and MSME advances also posted growth. RAM advances comprised 56.20% of total domestic advances.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4.75 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 202425. The payment of the dividend is subject to necessary statutory approvals and approval by the shareholders at the upcoming 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Union Bank of India is engaged in the business of treasury operations, corporate and wholesale banking, retail banking operations, and other banking operations. The Government of India held a 74.76% stake in the bank. As of 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News