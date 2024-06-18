Kalyani Forge Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Windsor Machines Ltd, Tera Software Ltd, Nandan Denim Ltd and Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2024.

Kalyani Forge Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 554.55 at 18-Jun-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 806 shares in the past one month.

Windsor Machines Ltd spiked 19.22% to Rs 107. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37588 shares in the past one month.

Tera Software Ltd surged 17.23% to Rs 79.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 81440 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53510 shares in the past one month.

Nandan Denim Ltd rose 16.15% to Rs 51.13. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd added 15.97% to Rs 7694.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2767 shares in the past one month.

