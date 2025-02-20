Kalyani Strategic Systems introduces RC 0912 rolling chassis at IDEX Abu Dhabi

The RC 0912 Rolling Chassis provides a solid foundation for mission-critical vehicles built to seamlessly adapt to a multitude of applications that the dynamic defence environment demands. It features a highly customizable design, allowing it to be tailored to meet specific operational requirements and supports various body styles and specialized vehicle configurations, making it a truly multi-purpose solution. Built with heavy-duty materials, it is engineered to withstand extreme conditions while carrying heavy payloads. A flexible wheelbase accommodates different body lengths, with an advanced independent suspension system which enhances ride stability, manoeuvrability, and comfort across diverse terrains. These make the RC 0912 a cutting-edge solution tailored to meet the needs of defence forces worldwide.
