Kalyani Strategic Systems introduces RC 0912 rolling chassis at IDEX Abu Dhabi

Kalyani Strategic Systems introduces RC 0912 rolling chassis at IDEX Abu Dhabi

Image
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), a wholly-owned defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge introduced the RC 0912, a versatile military-grade specialist rolling chassis, at the prestigious IDEX Abu Dhabi platform. Furthering KSSL's commitment to develop in-house innovation and providing world-class, high-performance defence mobility solutions, the RC 0912 is engineered for unmatched performance, durability, and customization.

The RC 0912 Rolling Chassis provides a solid foundation for mission-critical vehicles built to seamlessly adapt to a multitude of applications that the dynamic defence environment demands. It features a highly customizable design, allowing it to be tailored to meet specific operational requirements and supports various body styles and specialized vehicle configurations, making it a truly multi-purpose solution. Built with heavy-duty materials, it is engineered to withstand extreme conditions while carrying heavy payloads. A flexible wheelbase accommodates different body lengths, with an advanced independent suspension system which enhances ride stability, manoeuvrability, and comfort across diverse terrains. These make the RC 0912 a cutting-edge solution tailored to meet the needs of defence forces worldwide.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

