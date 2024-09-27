Kaushalya Logistics spurts on inking LoI with McDonald's to boost retail business

Kaushalya Logistics jumped 8.50% to Rs 141 after the company announced that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with McDonald's to open a restaurant in one of the properties owned by the company. This partnership strengthens its real estate business and diversifies its revenue streams. The entry of McDonalds, a globally recognized brand, signals the attractiveness of the companys commercial real estate offerings and highlights the company's capability to attract top-tier clients in high-demand locations. This partnership strengthens its real estate business and diversifies its revenue streams. The entry of McDonalds, a globally recognized brand, signals the attractiveness of the companys commercial real estate offerings and highlights the company's capability to attract top-tier clients in high-demand locations. The rental income from such high-profile tenants is expected to significantly contribute to the companys financial performance. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Additionally, this new McDonalds outlet, the company strengthens its presence in the retail and commercial property segments, setting the stage for additional retail-focused developments. This development complements the companys strong logistics business, further reinforcing its strategy of evolving into an integrated, multi-sector enterprise.

Uddhav Poddar, managing director, Kaushalya Logistics, said, We are excited to partner with McDonalds, one of the worlds leading quick-service restaurant giants. This agreement highlights the potential of our commercial real estate portfolio and supports our strategy of diversifying into new verticals that drive growth. With McDonalds as a tenant, we expect this to enhance the value of our properties and open up more opportunities in the retail and hospitality sectors.

The expected steady rental income from McDonalds will boost our financial performance and strengthen our position as a trusted commercial landlord, aligning with our loterm vision of growth across multiple sectors.

Kaushalya Logistics is developed as an integrated logistics and clearing and forwarding (C&F) services provider. The company operates in three major verticals, logistic support for handling and dealing in the cement, retail /e-commerce business, commercial real-estate sector. The company has a total of 142 employees.

More From This Section

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 568.37 crore and net profit of Rs 2.14 crore for the period as on 30 June 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News