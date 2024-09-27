Rites bags order worth Rs 100-cr from Adani Ports & SEZ

Rites informed that it has received a letter of award (LOA) from Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ) to provide railway operation and maintenance services at the Dhamra Port Company.

Meanwhile the company s consortium has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) for retrofit work in RS-1 trains of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The estimated value of the bid is approximately Rs 87.58 crore including GST, wherein, the companys share in said project is 49%, amounting to around Rs 42.91 crore.

The contract is expected to be executed within 3 years from the date of issuance of the letter of award. The order is subject to award after the due process of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation scrutiny/ evaluation as per the requisite requirements mentioned in the tender documents

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp