Japan's Nikkei rally 2.3%

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 rallied 2.3 percent to close at 39,829.56. The day's trading range was between 39,829.56 and 38,917.98.

Lasertec Corp gained 8.2 percent followed by Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings that rallied 7.1 percent. Ebara Corp, Tokyo Electron and Daikin Industries, all gained more than 6 percent.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Softbank Corp shed more than 3 percent. Nichirei Corp, Resona Holdings and Mizuho Financial Group, all slipped more than 2.5 percent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Japan's leading index increased less than initially estimated in July from a 7-month low in June, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.