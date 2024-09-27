SGX to disclose trader positions for iron ore, rubber, freight from Oct 2

The Singapore Exchange Group said on Friday that it plans to disclose trader positions for iron ore, rubber and freight derivatives contracts on a weekly basis from Oct. 2.

In March, Reuters reported on the exchange's plan to bolster transparency as more traders from outside Asia participate in the market.



China's Dalian Commodity Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange publish such reports daily, while the London Metals Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange do so weekly.



"The Aggregate Exposure Report (AER) provides a breakdown of the aggregated open interest and position holders classified by each participant category, for commodity derivatives contract which meet publication thresholds approved by the regulator," it said.