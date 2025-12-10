Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaynes Technology India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kaynes Technology India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 December 2025.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 December 2025.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd crashed 10.33% to Rs 3887.85 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd lost 7.37% to Rs 12525.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13111 shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd tumbled 5.76% to Rs 472.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd plummeted 5.03% to Rs 1615.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17799 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd corrected 4.80% to Rs 33.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Happiest Minds wins Runner-up for Excellence in People Analytics

Sensex drops over 336 pts; auto shares in demand

New business premium for life insurers expands around 23% on year in Nov-25

Archidply Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Onix Solar Energy hits the roof after bagging Rs 149 cr LoI from Vikran Engineering

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story