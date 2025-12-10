Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New business premium for life insurers expands around 23% on year in Nov-25

New business premium for life insurers expands around 23% on year in Nov-25

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Indias life insurance industry saw an impressive expansion of around 23% year-on-year rise in new business premium (NBP) in November 2025, as premium growth stayed well supported after the removal of goods and services tax (GST) on select products. According to provisional data from the IRDAI, total NBP collected during the month stood at Rs 31119 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Archidply Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Onix Solar Energy hits the roof after bagging Rs 149 cr LoI from Vikran Engineering

Volumes soar at Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd counter

PVR Inox Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Castrol India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story