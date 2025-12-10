Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happiest Minds wins Runner-up for Excellence in People Analytics

Happiest Minds wins Runner-up for Excellence in People Analytics

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
At SHRM Excellence Awards 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies has been recognized as the Runner-up for Excellence in People Analytics at the SHRM Excellence Awards 2025. The recognition reflects the company's continued commitment to building a future-ready workplace shaped by data intelligence, transparency, and progressive people practices.

The SHRM Excellence Awards celebrate organizations that show strong capability, innovation, and impact across the people function. This acknowledgment shows that Happiest Minds' People Practice continues to advance with discipline, clarity, and measurable outcomes. A major contributor to this achievement is the People One Dashboard, a real-time intelligence platform. Built to bring together insights across the employee journey, the dashboard gives leaders practical visibility that helps them plan better, respond faster, and stay aligned with long-term people and business goals.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

