KEC Intl gains on bagging order worth Rs 1,004 cr

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
KEC International added 1.12% to Rs 671 after the company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,004 crore across its various businesses.

The company has secured orders for transmission & distribution (T&D) projects in India and Americas. The order includes construction of transmission lines, substations and underground cabling in India and supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas.

Further, the civil business has secured an order for a residential project from a renowned real estate developer in India.

The railway business has secured an order for 2 x 25 kV overhead electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgradation in India.

Lastly, the cables business has secured orders for supply of conductors and cables in India. The order includes supply of power transmission conductors (ACSR and AL-59) from a reputed government utility and supply of various types of cables.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said, We are happy with the new order wins across our business verticals, especially the breakthrough order for supply of power transmission conductors. This accomplishment aligns with our strategy of backward integration and capitalizing opportunities within the continuously growing demand for power transmission conductors globally. The consistent inflow of orders in T&D has significantly bolstered our order book, particularly within India. Our Civil business has further widened its presence in the residential segment with the addition of an esteemed client. We are also enthused with the Railway order in the Semi High-Speed Rail under Mission Raftaar. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at Rs 17,500 crore.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, Oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 96.87 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 17.60 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Net sales stood at Rs 5,006.72 crore in Q3 FY24, jumped 14.4% year on year.

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

