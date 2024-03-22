Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank up for third consecutive session

Canara Bank up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 573, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 104.21% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% jump in NIFTY and a 89.05% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 573, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. Canara Bank has slipped around 1.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6822.65, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 574.9, up 1.68% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

