City Union Bank Ltd spurts 2.7%

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 136.8, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.04% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.49% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 136.8, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. City Union Bank Ltd has risen around 1.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23355.25, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 137.3, up 2.73% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd is up 7.04% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.49% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

